HK launches COVID-19 testing campaign despite boycott calls

A mass coronavirus testing campaign has begun in Hong Kong – despite activists and some health workers urging a boycott.

Many are sceptical because of the involvement of mainland China’s testing companies.

The scheme has been highly politicised driven by distrust in the Hong Kong government and China’s involvement in the programme. Despite calls for a boycott, the city’s government is hoping five million people will sign up, with the programme on offer for up to two weeks.

Al Jazeera’s Sarah Clarke reports from Hong Kong.

