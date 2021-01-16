-
Honduras/Guatemala: Thousands of migrants break police cordon, crossing into Guatemala
Thousands of Central-American migrants on their way from Honduras to the United States, forced their way past a police cordon, into Guatemala, on Friday.
Footage from the El Florido checkpoint on the border between Honduras and Guatemala shows large numbers of migrants forcing their way past the police.
Since Wednesday, a caravan of thousands of migrants has been on its way to the United States through Guatemala and Mexico. The journey began a week before US President-elect Joe Biden is set to take office, taking over from the Trump administration which had a tougher stance on illegal immigration.
