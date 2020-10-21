Hong Kong airline to cut thousands of jobs amid pandemic

Hong Kong’s Cathay Pacific has announced a major restructuring plan as it struggles to deal with travel restrictions and a big drop in demand caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

The airline had only recently began recovering from protests in Hong Kong that badly hit demand last year.

With international borders closed, the Hong Kong-based airline saw its passengers drop by nearly 82 percent in the first eight months of this year.

It will cut almost 6,000 positions and close down its regional airline, Cathay Dragon.

Al Jazeera’s Florence Looi reports from Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

