Hong Kong arrests raise fears opposition’s survival in question

The arrest of 53 government critics in Hong Kong, including pro-democracy politicians, has raised concerns about whether the territory’s opposition can survive.

And it has instilled fear in many residents who say they are unsure what is legal and what illegal.

Al Jazeera’s Adrian Brown reports from Hong Kong.

