Hong Kong crackdown: Over 50 pro-democracy activists and politicians arrested

The sudden arrest of dozens of pro-#democracy activists in #HongKong, in the most sweeping use of a new national security law to date, is a clear sign of #Beijing’s determination to rein in political opposition in the former British colony. FRANCE 24’s Oliver Farry tells us more.

