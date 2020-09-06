-
Hong Kong: Hundreds arrested in protests after government postpones local elections
Hong Kong police confirmed that at least 289 people were arrested during protests in Hong Kong on Sunday. Protesters took the streets of Mong Kok to decry the postponement of local legislative elections, and demonstrate against the laws imposed by Beijing.
Protesters cold be seen occupying a shopping complex whilst chanting “Liberate Hong Kong, time of revolution.” As the protesters moved outside, the popular chant of “Five demands, not one less,” began.
In Mong Kok, there were reports that police fired pepper balls at protesters in the afternoon. Police raised a blue flag warning those chanting the popular slogans that they would be arrested for violating security law. The police attributed most of the arrests to assembling unlawfully.
A total of 2,000 riot officers were reportedly deployed with water cannons on standby, though they were not believed to have been used.
