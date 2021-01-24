-
Hong Kong locks down amid surge in COVID-19 cases
Mass testing is under way in Hong Kong for thousands of people in neighbourhoods sealed off due to a coronavirus outbreak.
The city is struggling to contain an upsurge in cases over recent weeks.
There is similar concern in mainland China, as the country sees its biggest wave of infections since March.
Al Jazeera’s Sarah Clarke reports from Hong Kong.
