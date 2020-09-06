-
Hong Kong police arrest 289 at protests over election delay
About 290 people were arrested by Hong Kong police as riot officers swooped on pro-democracy protesters – opposed to the postponement of the local legislative election – with rounds of pepper balls.
Hundreds of protesters had taken to the streets on Sunday in the Asian financial hub to demonstrate against a new national security law imposed by China and the postponement of the legislative polls.
Al Jazeera’s Adrian Brown reports.
