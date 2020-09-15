-
USA: Firefighters continue to battle Bobcat wildfire near Los Angeles - 5 hours ago
-
Greece: Refugees arrive at new camp near Kara Tepe on Lesbos - 5 hours ago
-
Hong Kong: Protesters decry “political suppresion” ahead of trial over banned Tiananmen vigil - 5 hours ago
-
Height is no obstacle for German parkour phenom Ihab - 5 hours ago
-
Lebanon: Firefighters bring fire at Zaha Hadid building under control - 5 hours ago
-
Israel-UAE-Bahrain accords burnish Trump’s ‘deal-maker’ credentials - 5 hours ago
-
France’s Macron backs 5G technology over ‘the Amish model’ - 5 hours ago
-
From orphanage nightmare to dreaming of public office: the story of Vişinel Bălan - 6 hours ago
-
China, EU push for greater economic relations - 6 hours ago
-
Reports: Germany to take in 1,500 Migrants from overcrowded Greek refugee camps | DW News - 6 hours ago
Hong Kong: Protesters decry “political suppresion” ahead of trial over banned Tiananmen vigil
Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe
Several protesters held an anti-government rally outside West Kowloon Magistrates Court in Hong Kong on Tuesday, as activists were due to appear in court over attending a banned vigil to mark the Tiananmen Square protests.
Lead by political activist Jimmy Lai, the protesters were heard shooting ‘Condemn Tiananmen massacre, no crime’ in front of the court building.
“Against Political Suppression,” one poster read.
Thousands of Hong Kongers held a demonstration on June 4 to commemorate the Tiananmen Square protests, defying a ban issued by the authorities over coronavirus measure.
26 activists are being charged with either participating or inciting others to take part in an unauthorised assembly.
Video ID: 20200915-024
Video on Demand: https://ruptly.tv/videos/20200915-024
Contact: [email protected]
Twitter: http://twitter.com/Ruptly
Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/Ruptly