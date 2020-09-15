Hong Kong: Protesters decry “political suppresion” ahead of trial over banned Tiananmen vigil

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

Several protesters held an anti-government rally outside West Kowloon Magistrates Court in Hong Kong on Tuesday, as activists were due to appear in court over attending a banned vigil to mark the Tiananmen Square protests.

Lead by political activist Jimmy Lai, the protesters were heard shooting ‘Condemn Tiananmen massacre, no crime’ in front of the court building.

“Against Political Suppression,” one poster read.

Thousands of Hong Kongers held a demonstration on June 4 to commemorate the Tiananmen Square protests, defying a ban issued by the authorities over coronavirus measure.

26 activists are being charged with either participating or inciting others to take part in an unauthorised assembly.

