-
LIVE: UN Commission of Inquiry on Syria holds press conference on alleged Syrian war crimes - 30 mins ago
-
Hong Kong: Support for dissidents charged with ‘subversion’ | DW News - 40 mins ago
-
Yemen faces a famine as deadly as Ethiopia’s during the 1980s, says refugee council head - about 1 hour ago
-
LIVE: IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi holds press conference - 2 hours ago
-
France’s Sarkozy faces jail sentence, denies corruption pact - 2 hours ago
-
Germany limits travel from French region over coronavirus variant - 2 hours ago
-
Coronavirus pandemic in Europe: Germany introduces tough checks at some borders - 2 hours ago
-
Haiti protests: Thousands take to the streets to denounce insecurity, president - 2 hours ago
-
‘Nomandland,’ Borat,’ ‘The Crown’ win at bicoastal Globes - 2 hours ago
-
Netherlands: Police break up rally by hundreds of COVID sceptics in Amsterdam - 2 hours ago
Hong Kong: Support for dissidents charged with ‘subversion’ | DW News
Hundreds of people gathered outside a Hong Kong court on Monday in support of some of the region’s best-known dissidents who have been charged with subversion. The international community spoke out in defense of the 47 activists, who are facing charges of conspiracy to commit subversion under the China-imposed National Security Law (NSL). US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken called for the immediate release of the leading activists, as western powers accused China of stripping the freedoms and autonomy it promised the people of Hong Kong ahead of the territory’s 1997 handover from the British. The UK joined the global outcry as it said the charges were “deeply disturbing.” The European Union, who had officials outside the court in Hong Kong trying to get inside for Monday’s hearing, said the charges showed the law was being used to target political resistance, rather than threats to national security.
China’s foreign ministry on Monday rejected the claims and said it “resolutely supports Hong Kong police… in upholding national security as well as Hong Kong’s security and stability.” China is battling to quell dissent in semi-autonomous Hong Kong after members of the population hit the streets in 2019 as part of sustained pro-democracy protests.
Subscribe: https://www.youtube.com/user/deutschewelleenglish?sub_confirmation=1
For more news go to: http://www.dw.com/en/
Follow DW on social media:
►Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/deutschewellenews/
►Twitter: https://twitter.com/dwnews
►Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/dwnews
Für Videos in deutscher Sprache besuchen Sie: https://www.youtube.com/dwdeutsch
#HongKong #SecurityLaw #China