-
Meet the cancer survivor chef who is making Dubai eat healthy and home-cooked - 13 mins ago
-
LIVE: US Vice President Pence receives Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine - 15 mins ago
-
Emmanuel Macron has developed a cough, fever and fatigue after COVID-19 diagnosis - 24 mins ago
-
Germany: UN”s Guterres warns against “vaccine nationalism,” urges more support for COVAX scheme - 28 mins ago
-
Ethiopia faces humanitarian crisis following it’s Tigray conflict | DW News - 45 mins ago
-
Peru: You better watch out, you better not cry, Santa cop is coming to town - 50 mins ago
-
LIVE: OneWeb to launch 36 new OneWeb satellites into orbit from Vostochny Cosmodrome - 55 mins ago
-
French President Macron tests positive for COVID-19 - 59 mins ago
-
Germany: “We are the facing biggest economic crisis of our time” – UN”s Guterres - about 1 hour ago
-
US FDA approves Moderna vaccine on emergency basis: Report - 2 hours ago
Hong Kong teenager seeks asylum in Britain | DW News
A 15-year-old girl is believed to have become the youngest Hong Kong protester ever to seek asylum in the UK. Called “Aurora,” she joins a growing list of Hong Kong pro-democracy activists fleeing the territory in the wake of Beijing’s increased crackdown on dissidents. But how open are the UK and other countries to accepting such asylum claims from Hong Kong protesters?
Subscribe: https://www.youtube.com/user/deutschewelleenglish?sub_confirmation=1
For more news go to: http://www.dw.com/en/
Follow DW on social media:
►Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/deutschewellenews/
►Twitter: https://twitter.com/dwnews
►Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/dwnews
Für Videos in deutscher Sprache besuchen Sie: https://www.youtube.com/channel/deutschewelle
#HongKong #China #Democracy