Hong Kong teenager seeks asylum in Britain | DW News

A 15-year-old girl is believed to have become the youngest Hong Kong protester ever to seek asylum in the UK. Called “Aurora,” she joins a growing list of Hong Kong pro-democracy activists fleeing the territory in the wake of Beijing’s increased crackdown on dissidents. But how open are the UK and other countries to accepting such asylum claims from Hong Kong protesters?

