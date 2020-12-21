-
Bulgaria awaits COVID-19 vaccine delivery as new cases rise - 2 hours ago
-
Polish ex-pats scramble to return home before UK travel ban - 2 hours ago
-
EU fishers still hopeful of compromise on UK fishing rights - 3 hours ago
-
UK in crisis amid EU travel ban and mutated coronavirus rampaging unchecked - 3 hours ago
-
Five ways to become a citizen scientist and help save the planet - 4 hours ago
-
Germany: Perpetrator of anti-semitic attack in Halle gets life in prison - 5 hours ago
-
LIVE: German government holds weekly press briefing in Berlin in light of new strain of COVID-19 - 5 hours ago
-
Hopeful Spanish eye jackpot from world’s ‘largest’ lottery - 5 hours ago
-
EU nations ban UK travel due to new COVID variant - 5 hours ago
-
New hacking scams – Here’s how to avoid them - 5 hours ago
Hopeful Spanish eye jackpot from world’s ‘largest’ lottery
Hopeful Spaniards have queued outside for hours to buy tickets for what is considered the world’s largest lottery. The El Gordo Christmas jackpot, held each year on December 22, is a tradition that dates more than 200 years. This year nearly 2.5 billion euros in prizes are up for grabs.
Subscribe to France 24 now:
http://f24.my/youtubeEN
FRANCE 24 live news stream: all the latest news 24/7
http://f24.my/YTliveEN
Visit our website:
http://www.france24.com
Subscribe to our YouTube channel:
http://f24.my/youtubeEN
Like us on Facebook:
https://www.facebook.com/FRANCE24.English
Follow us on Twitter:
Tweets by France24_en