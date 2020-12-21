Hopeful Spanish eye jackpot from world’s ‘largest’ lottery

Hopeful Spaniards have queued outside for hours to buy tickets for what is considered the world’s largest lottery. The El Gordo Christmas jackpot, held each year on December 22, is a tradition that dates more than 200 years. This year nearly 2.5 billion euros in prizes are up for grabs.

