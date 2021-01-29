How an Irish saint’s day has become a celebration of feminism

Annette Young talks to the Irish Ambassador to France, Patricia O’Brien, on how Ireland is using St Brigid’s Day on February 1 which celebrates the country’s only female saint, to promote the achievements of inspirational women. Also the Baltic nation of Estonia will now have women both as head of state and head of government with Kaja Kallas becoming prime minister. Plus how a traditional sport practiced exclusively by women and girls in the Democratic Republic of Congo is rising in popularity.

Subscribe to France 24 now:

http://f24.my/youtubeEN

FRANCE 24 live news stream: all the latest news 24/7

http://f24.my/YTliveEN

Visit our website:

http://www.france24.com

Subscribe to our YouTube channel:

http://f24.my/youtubeEN

Like us on Facebook:

https://www.facebook.com/FRANCE24.English

Follow us on Twitter:

Tweets by France24_en