How are vaccines approved? A closer look as countries try to curb Covid-19 infections

French Prime minister Jean Castex is expected to roll out the country’s vaccination campaign details, a delicate move as French express distrust in vaccines and especially regarding Covid-19’s. The government announced last week it will fist vaccinate the elderly, people living in care homes and medical personnel, as the country became the worst-hit European nation by the second wave of Covid-19, with over 50,000 deaths. But how exactly does the vaccine get approval ?

