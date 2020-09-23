How can artificial intelligence help to fight climate change? We answer your questions

Are we on the brink of an AI revolution in climate science and weather forecasting? In this live chat you’ll meet AI experts who’re using the power of artificial intelligence and machine learning to reveal the secrets of our climate and weather systems. We now have masses of information available, but there is still a lot we don’t know about planet Earth. Guests are ocean modeling expert Rachel Furner from Cambridge University and the British Antarctic Survey, AI guru Peter Dueben from the European Centre for Medium Range Weather Forecasts, and entrepreneur Iggy Bassi from Cervest, a company that helps governments keep hospitals, factories and power stations safe in a rapidly changing climate.

