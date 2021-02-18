-
Ship’s crew stranded in Kenya port for more than a year - 13 hours ago
-
East Jerusalem: First snow of season adorns al-Aqsa compound - 13 hours ago
-
Georgia: PM Gakahriya resigns after court rules to detain opposition leader - 13 hours ago
-
Why have investors been restricted in buying GameStop shares? - 13 hours ago
-
Peruvian police use force to stop migrant caravan crossing - 13 hours ago
-
How can Biden confront white supremacy? | The Bottom Line - 15 hours ago
-
EU presents new trade strategy | DW News - 15 hours ago
-
Heavy snowstorm in Greece leaves thousands without electricity - 15 hours ago
-
Hundreds of Peru officials face backlash over secret Covid-19 vaccines before rollout - 15 hours ago
-
France child protection: Lawmakers look to increase protection against abuse - 15 hours ago
How can Biden confront white supremacy? | The Bottom Line
The idea that the United States should be “made great” for white people is as old as the US itself, and today this notion is represented by almost 200 groups around the country.
Michael German was infiltrating white supremacist movements in the 1990s as a special agent for the FBI. His story was made into a film, Imperium, by director Daniel Ragussis.
In this episode, German and Ragussis tell host Steve Clemons about the challenges facing the Biden administration in confronting an ideology that permeates law enforcement, the military and society in general.
– Subscribe to our channel: http://aje.io/AJSubscribe
– Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/AJEnglish
– Find us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/aljazeera
– Check our website: https://www.aljazeera.com/