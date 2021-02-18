How can Biden confront white supremacy? | The Bottom Line

The idea that the United States should be “made great” for white people is as old as the US itself, and today this notion is represented by almost 200 groups around the country.

Michael German was infiltrating white supremacist movements in the 1990s as a special agent for the FBI. His story was made into a film, Imperium, by director Daniel Ragussis.

In this episode, German and Ragussis tell host Steve Clemons about the challenges facing the Biden administration in confronting an ideology that permeates law enforcement, the military and society in general.

