How COVID-19 & the environmental crisis are linked | All Hail The Lockdown

‘Connect It’ – The wake-up call that can’t be ignored

In the final episode of #AllHailTheLockdown, Ali Rae speaks with prominent British writer and environmental activist George Monbiot and Brazilian environmental filmmaker Eliane Brum about the links between COVID-19 and our wider ecological crisis. She also speaks with human ecologist William E. Rees, co-creator of the ‘ecological footprint’ concept, to discuss global resource scarcity, habitat fragmentation and why the coronavirus is the wake-up call that can’t be ignored.

#AllHailTheLockdown is a 5 part series exploring the complexities of our global response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

