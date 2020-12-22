-
How does the world deal with a fast-spreading coronavirus strain? | Inside Story
It may be up to 70 percent transmissable.
A coronavirus variant in south-east England is spreading, and spreading quickly.
But health experts say there is no evidence it is more deadly, or will react differently to a vaccine.
PM Boris Johnson has imposed stricter restrictions in some parts of the country.
It’s believed the virus mutation was first detected in September and the UK government has been aware of it since last month.
Scientists wanted tougher lockdown measures introduced then, but Johnson’s been accused of ignoring their pleas.
Various countries have imposed bans on travel to and from the UK.
