How Germany’s Angela Merkel has stayed in power for so long | UNPACKED

Many people don’t remember a Germany that wasn’t run by Angela Merkel. Germans go to the polls again in late 2021, and Angela Merkel has already announced she won’t run again. With no clear successor, a power vacuum is brewing in Berlin. The coming months will determine Merkel’s legacy, and the future of Germany and Europe. So how did she get to where she is? How did she manage to stay in power for so long?

