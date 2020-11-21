-
Colombia: National strike anniversary marked with tear gas and unrest - 2 mins ago
-
G20 2020: Coronavirus pandemic dominates Riyadh summit | DW News - 15 mins ago
-
Things A News Reporter Would Never Say | Mock The Week – BBC - 17 mins ago
-
G20 leaders call for worldwide coordinated response to COVID-19 pandemic - 35 mins ago
-
Germany: Police use pepper spray on COVID-sceptic protesters in Leipzig - 42 mins ago
-
Chile protesters call on the gov’t to release political prisoners - about 1 hour ago
-
Peru: Thousands rally for new constitution in Lima - about 1 hour ago
-
UK: Mental illnesses on the rise during COVID outbreak - about 1 hour ago
-
Canary Islands migrants: Spain struggles as African arrivals rise - about 1 hour ago
-
Azerbaijani military defuses more than 150 mines in Agdam - 2 hours ago
How Germany’s Angela Merkel has stayed in power for so long | UNPACKED
Many people don’t remember a Germany that wasn’t run by Angela Merkel. Germans go to the polls again in late 2021, and Angela Merkel has already announced she won’t run again. With no clear successor, a power vacuum is brewing in Berlin. The coming months will determine Merkel’s legacy, and the future of Germany and Europe. So how did she get to where she is? How did she manage to stay in power for so long?
Subscribe: https://www.youtube.com/user/deutschewelleenglish?sub_confirmation=1
For more news go to: http://www.dw.com/en/
Follow DW on social media:
►Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/deutschewellenews/
►Twitter: https://twitter.com/dwnews
►Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/dwnews
Für Videos in deutscher Sprache besuchen Sie: https://www.youtube.com/channel/deutschewelle
#AngelaMerkel #Germany #CDU