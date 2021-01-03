How has the coronavirus pandemic changed the lives of young people? | DW News

2020 will be remembered for the coronavirus pandemic, which is far from over. Restrictions and lockdowns have had a huge impact on the younger generation. How have they dealt with it? And how has it changed their lives?

It was a party to ring in the new year – and to let out frustrations about the pandemic. Police in western France are now investigating how thousands of young people were able to join in an illegal rave, as the number of coronavirus cases there have reached new highs. Hundreds of partygoers were ID’d and fined for breaching France’s coronavirus restrictions. In the cavernous warehouses near the city of Rennes, the party was finally over.

Hours earlier, the rave had still been in full swing. Around 2,500 mostly young people had gathered on New Year’s Eve, defying police efforts to stop the event.

With the police holding back, the party continued for a second night. The organizers defended their decision to stage the event.

France has the highest number of COVID-19 cases in Western Europe. To contain the virus, bars and restaurants are closed and an 8pm curfew will be moved forward in many parts of the country.

Fearing a superspreader event, authorities have urged everyone who attended to self-isolate when they get home.

DW also spoke with young people in Berlin about how the pandemic has upended their lives.

