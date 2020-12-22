How human traffickers prey on Rohingya refugees | DW News

Hundreds of Rohingya refugees in Bangladesh are undertaking hazardous journeys by boat to escape overcrowded living conditions in refugee camps.

Many pay people smugglers to escape to Malaysia. Some make it, many don’t. Some even end up in Indonesia after floating for months out in the open sea, because no country will allow them entry. At least a million Rohingya live as refugees in Bangladesh. Most escaped a brutal military crackdown in their home, Myanmar in 2017. And now their latest attempts at finding a place to call home have also been met with tragedy.

