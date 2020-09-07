-
How much longer can the Belarusian president hold on? | Inside Story
Alexander Lukashenko insists he’s not going anywhere, despite a month of protests against the Belarusian president’s disputed re-election. On Sunday, tens of thousands of protesters ignored government warnings to demand a new vote, saying last month’s election was rigged.
Police were seen dragging away or beating demonstrators.
Friends of a high-profile opposition leader, Maria Kolesnikova, say masked men abducted her.
So, how much longer can Alexander Lukashenko hold on to power?
Presenter: Imran Khan
Guests:
Jaroslav Romanchuk – Former Belarusian Opposition Presidential candidate
Franak Viacorka – Non-Resident Fellow, Atlantic Council
Vladimir Sotnikov – Political Scientist, Russia Academy of Sciences
