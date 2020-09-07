How much longer can the Belarusian president hold on? | Inside Story

Alexander Lukashenko insists he’s not going anywhere, despite a month of protests against the Belarusian president’s disputed re-election. On Sunday, tens of thousands of protesters ignored government warnings to demand a new vote, saying last month’s election was rigged.

Police were seen dragging away or beating demonstrators.

Friends of a high-profile opposition leader, Maria Kolesnikova, say masked men abducted her.

So, how much longer can Alexander Lukashenko hold on to power?

Presenter: Imran Khan

Guests:

Jaroslav Romanchuk – Former Belarusian Opposition Presidential candidate

Franak Viacorka – Non-Resident Fellow, Atlantic Council

Vladimir Sotnikov – Political Scientist, Russia Academy of Sciences

