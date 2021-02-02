How scientists hope to track Covid-19 through wastewater

Could the key to tracking the spread of #Covid-19 lie in the world’s sewers? #Scientists in the field of sewage surveillance, known as #wastewater epidemiology, say testing human waste in sewer systems for Covid-19 could help detect and respond to new flare-ups of the virus.

