How To Interact With Little People | Live At The Apollo – BBC

A celebration of disabled stand-up comedians at the BBC. A special compilation show of great stand up, taken from over 15 series, showcasing all the funniest bits from the disabled stars who have appeared on Live at the Apollo. Featuring Adam Hills, Rosie Jones, Lost Voice Guy, Francesca Martinez, Chris McCausland, Jack Carroll and Tanyalee Davis all performing on the world famous Apollo stage.

Live At The Apollo | Access All Areas | BBC

