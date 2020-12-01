-
Vehicle driver kills 2, injures several in the German city of Trier - 56 mins ago
-
Nagorno-Karabakh: Christian sites ‘not in danger of destruction’, says Azerbaijani minister - 2 hours ago
-
Canada unveils largest economic relief package since WW2 - 2 hours ago
-
Climate change activists take energy giant Shell to court in The Hague over emissions - 3 hours ago
-
Amazon deforestation at highest level in 12 years, new data reveals - 3 hours ago
-
Ethiopia refugees in Sudan face hunger - 3 hours ago
-
Azerbaijan rolls into Lachin district, the last area ceded by Armenia - 4 hours ago
-
El Salvador: Hundreds of baby sea turtles released into ocean as part of conservation project - 4 hours ago
-
Britain and France step up border controls ahead of Brexit - 4 hours ago
-
Indian farmers fear reforms will drive down prices - 4 hours ago
How To Interact With Little People | Live At The Apollo – BBC
BBC iPlayer. Like Nowhere Else
Subscribe and 🔔 to OFFICIAL BBC YouTube 👉 https://bit.ly/2IXqEIn
Stream original BBC programmes FIRST on BBC iPlayer 👉 https://bbc.in/2J18jYJ
A celebration of disabled stand-up comedians at the BBC. A special compilation show of great stand up, taken from over 15 series, showcasing all the funniest bits from the disabled stars who have appeared on Live at the Apollo. Featuring Adam Hills, Rosie Jones, Lost Voice Guy, Francesca Martinez, Chris McCausland, Jack Carroll and Tanyalee Davis all performing on the world famous Apollo stage.
Live At The Apollo | Access All Areas | BBC
#BBC #BBCLiveAtTheApollo #BBCiPlayer
All our TV channels and S4C are available to watch live through BBC iPlayer, although some programmes may not be available to stream online due to rights. If you would like to read more on what types of programmes are available to watch live, check the ‘Are all programmes that are broadcast available on BBC iPlayer?’ FAQ 👉 https://bbc.in/2m8ks6v.