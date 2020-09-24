-
How to live with it? Europe scrambles to avoid second Covid lockdown
Avoid hospitals from being overrun again. Avoid a second lockdown at all costs. France but also Spain, the UK and others are all asking one simple question: how to live with Covid? In two weeks, the number of French Covid patients in hospital has doubled. So why are citizens in some of the hardest hit areas like Marseille so angry at new restrictions that include the shutting of bars, restaurants and gyms?
