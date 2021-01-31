-
How will China react to the UK’s Hong Kong BN(O) visa scheme? | DW News
Millions of Hong Kong residents who hold British National (Overseas) passports are getting the chance to become citizens of Great Britain. The UK is offering a special new visa after China imposed a security law and cracked down on the territory’s pro-democracy movement. Hong Kong was a British colony until its return to China in 1997, and the UK says the scheme fulfills a moral and historic commitment to the city’s residents. China has called the visa offer a gross violation of its sovereignty and said it would no longer recognize BN (O) passports.
