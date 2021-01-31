How will China react to the UK’s Hong Kong BN(O) visa scheme? | DW News

Share
How will China react to the UK's Hong Kong BN(O) visa scheme?

Millions of Hong Kong residents who hold British National (Overseas) passports are getting the chance to become citizens of Great Britain. The UK is offering a special new visa after China imposed a security law and cracked down on the territory’s pro-democracy movement. Hong Kong was a British colony until its return to China in 1997, and the UK says the scheme fulfills a moral and historic commitment to the city’s residents. China has called the visa offer a gross violation of its sovereignty and said it would no longer recognize BN (O) passports.

