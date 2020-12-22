How will the coronavirus affect France’s end of year celebrations?

The holiday season is upon us! Christmas is a big deal in France, a traditionally Catholic country. But this year, things are a little particular: the ongoing pandemic has replaced all the cheer and Christmasing with masks and social distancing. So how is the coronavirus going to affect the holiday season in France? In this episode of French Connections Plus, Genie Godula and Florence Villeminot take a look at the end of year celebrations – les fêtes de fin d’année – Covid-19 edition. Hint: it still involves a lot of delicious food.

