Huge explosion rocks downtown Nashville | DW News
An explosion in the US city of Nashville, in the state of Tennessee, has caused widespread damage. A parked vehicle blew up in the downtown area. Eyewitnesses say they heard a loud boom early on Christmas morning, followed by black smoke and billowing flames. The blast blew out windows and damaged surrounding buildings. Police say they believe the explosion was intentional. Emergency crews are at the scene.
