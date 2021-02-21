Huge rallies in Myanmar as backlash grows over protester killings

A day after the worst violence yet since Myanmar’s military coup earlier this month, thousands of protesters have returned to the streets.

Soldiers fired tear gas and live rounds – killing two people and injuring dozens more on Saturday.

A funeral has also been held in the capital, Naypyidaw, for the first protester who was killed in police violence earlier in the week.

Al Jazeera’s Tony Cheng reports.

