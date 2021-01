Hundreds arrested at fresh protests in support of Kremlin critic Navalny

Police detained more than 450 people at rallies in Siberia and Russia’s Far East on Sunday as supporters of Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny took to the streets for a second straight weekend to protest his jailing, despite biting cold and the threat of arrest.

