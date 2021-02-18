-
Ship’s crew stranded in Kenya port for more than a year - 13 hours ago
East Jerusalem: First snow of season adorns al-Aqsa compound - 13 hours ago
Georgia: PM Gakahriya resigns after court rules to detain opposition leader - 13 hours ago
Why have investors been restricted in buying GameStop shares? - 14 hours ago
Peruvian police use force to stop migrant caravan crossing - 14 hours ago
How can Biden confront white supremacy? | The Bottom Line - 15 hours ago
EU presents new trade strategy | DW News - 15 hours ago
Heavy snowstorm in Greece leaves thousands without electricity - 15 hours ago
Hundreds of Peru officials face backlash over secret Covid-19 vaccines before rollout - 15 hours ago
France child protection: Lawmakers look to increase protection against abuse - 15 hours ago
In Peru, both the country’s foreign minister and health minister have resigned over a vaccination scandal. Almost 500 Peruvian officials secretly received the Covid-19 vaccine before it was officially rolled out. We take a closer look.
