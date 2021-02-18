Share
Hundreds of Peru officials face backlash over secret Covid-19 vaccines before rollout

15 hours ago

In Peru, both the country’s foreign minister and health minister have resigned over a vaccination scandal. Almost 500 Peruvian officials secretly received the Covid-19 vaccine before it was officially rolled out. We take a closer look.

