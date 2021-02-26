-
Hundreds of schoolchildren kidnapped in Nigeria’s Zamfara state | DW News
Gunmen in Nigeria have abducted several hundred schoolgirls, in what is the latest mass kidnapping in the region. The abduction happened at a boarding school in the town of Jangebe in Zamfara state in the early hours of Friday. Eyewitnesses have told local media that hundreds of armed men attacked security guards before they took the girls. In recent months, heavily armed criminal gangs have been ramping up attacks on schools and kidnapping to collect ransom.
