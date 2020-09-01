Hungary: Long queues at Hegyeshalom crossing as govt recloses borders due to COVID

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

Long queues of private and commercial vehicles were seen at the Hegyeshalom crossing on Hungary’s border with Austria, on Tuesday, as the authorities reimposed travel restrictions, banning foreigners from entering the country, barring a few exceptions.

The government introduced the measures amid fears of a second wave of coronavirus, with returning Hungarian citizens also required to enter quarantine for two weeks unless they have two negative test results.

Police officers could be seen performing temperature checks and looking at the travel documents of drivers and passengers entering the country.

The Hungarian government’s unilateral move goes against recent EU recommendations that member states avoid such broad movement restrictions in favour of more precise and geographically defined measures.

