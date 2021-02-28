Share
Hungary: Orban is rebuilding Budapest with a look to the past | Focus on Europe

6 hours ago

Hungarian Prime Minister Orban is relying on power architecture from a bygone era to demonstrate power – he is rebuilding the capital according to pre-war plans.

