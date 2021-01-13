-
Hunger crisis looms in southern Madagascar, WFP warns
The United Nations World Food Programme is pleading with donors for $35m to avoid mass starvation in southern Madagascar.
It says 750,000 people need emergency food aid. Madagascans have been eating clay and leaves to survive.
Al Jazeera’s Charlotte Bellis reports.
