‘I will continue to stay in Hong Kong and fight for free elections’ Joshua Wong Interview

Hong Kong pro-democracy activist Joshua Wong was arrested Thursday for “unlawful assembly” related to a 2019 protest against a government ban on face masks, according to a post on his official Twitter account. He was later released after three hours in detention.

The post said that Wong was also being held for violating the anti-mask law — a ban on wearing face masks in public places, which has since been ruled unconstitutional.

In an interview with DW Wong said, that the global community needs to put more attention to Hong Kong protesters detained in Mainland China at secret locations. Unlike other figures of the pro-democracy figures Wong said, that he has no plans to leave the country. ‘I will continue to stay in Hong Kong and fight for free elections’.

