IATA CEO: Will science prevent the aviation industry’s crash? | Inside Story

Governments are at a crossroads as a second COVID-19 wave threatens more travel restrictions in many countries.

The airline industry has been devastated as airports shut down, entire fleets grounded and pilots, cabin crew and support staff sent home or made redundant.

And the losses continue to soar.

World leaders have injected around USD 160 billion into struggling carriers, but that may just be a temporary solution.

So, what would it take to prevent the crash of the airline industry?

Alexandre de Juniac, Director General and CEO of the International Air Transport Association, talks to Al Jazeera.

– Subscribe to our channel: http://aje.io/AJSubscribe

– Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/AJEnglish

– Find us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/aljazeera

– Check our website: https://www.aljazeera.com/

#AlJazeeraEnglish #Coronavirus #COVID-19 #Aviation #InsideStory