ICC to probe reported war crimes in Palestinian territories
The International Criminal Court is set to open an investigation into alleged war crimes in the occupied Palestinian territories.
The court’s prosecutor says it will look into potential crimes committed by both the Israeli military and Palestinian armed groups.
The move has been welcomed by the Palestinian Authority but criticised by the Israeli government.
Al Jazeera’s Nida Ibrahim reports from Ramallah, the occupied West Bank.
