Illegal weapons in Iraq: Tribal leaders unwilling to disarm

Iraq’s government has launched a campaign to reduce the number of illegal weapons.

The aim is to reduce crime, but some tribes say disarming them goes against their traditions.

Al Jazeera’s Dorsa Jabbari reports from Baghdad, Iraq.

– Subscribe to our channel: http://aje.io/AJSubscribe

– Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/AJEnglish

– Find us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/aljazeera

– Check our website: https://www.aljazeera.com/

#Iraq #MustafaAlKadhimi #WeaponBan