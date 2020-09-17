-
Illegal weapons in Iraq: Tribal leaders unwilling to disarm
Iraq’s government has launched a campaign to reduce the number of illegal weapons.
The aim is to reduce crime, but some tribes say disarming them goes against their traditions.
Al Jazeera’s Dorsa Jabbari reports from Baghdad, Iraq.
