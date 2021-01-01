-
English boy raises money for charity by camping out in his garden - 26 mins ago
-
Covid vaccine shortages: Could delaying a 2nd dose be the answer? | DW News - 35 mins ago
-
Syria: Damascus marks 2021 with fireworks as locals flock to streets - 39 mins ago
-
New Year’s Day diving into Rome’s Tiber river - 49 mins ago
-
Dover and Calais quiet as first lorries cross English Channel under post-Brexit border rules - about 1 hour ago
-
View of London day after UK fully exited EU - about 1 hour ago
-
View of Dover port in UK day after Brexit transition period ends - about 1 hour ago
-
Spain and UK reach deal to place Gibraltar in EU’s borderless Schengen zone - 2 hours ago
-
Brexit has happened. UK and EU finally split as a New Year dawns. But what are the key changes? - 2 hours ago
-
Light truck traffic between UK and France as post-Brexit rules take effect - 3 hours ago
‘In crisis, without fanfare, UK finally ends the EU era’
IN THE PRESS – Friday, 1 January, 2021: In this special edition we look at reactions to the UK’s full departure from the EU as Brexit becomes a reality. Right-wing tabloid The Daily Express is celebratory, but the rest of the papers are subdued about what The Guardian calls “a tragic national error.” Scottish paper The National reminds the EU that “Scotland did not vote for this, Europe, we’ll see you soon.” French paper Libération is eager to leave the light on, and the French press is abuzz with the news that Boris Johnson’s father is applying for French citizenship.
