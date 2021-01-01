‘In crisis, without fanfare, UK finally ends the EU era’

IN THE PRESS – Friday, 1 January, 2021: In this special edition we look at reactions to the UK’s full departure from the EU as Brexit becomes a reality. Right-wing tabloid The Daily Express is celebratory, but the rest of the papers are subdued about what The Guardian calls “a tragic national error.” Scottish paper The National reminds the EU that “Scotland did not vote for this, Europe, we’ll see you soon.” French paper Libération is eager to leave the light on, and the French press is abuzz with the news that Boris Johnson’s father is applying for French citizenship.

