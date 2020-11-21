-
Saudi Arabia reaps the wrong kind of PR as G20 host - 10 hours ago
-
Brazil: Black man beaten to death by supermarket security guards - 10 hours ago
-
Spain: Falangists mark anniv of founder”s death with Madrid march - 11 hours ago
-
Georgia: Runoff parliamentary elections held in 17 majority constituencies - 11 hours ago
-
USA: Police on scene after 8 injured in shopping centre shooting near Milwaukee - 11 hours ago
-
Russia: “The only alternative is war” – Putin on Nagorno-Karabakh deal - 11 hours ago
-
Mexico: AMLO attends commemoration of 110th anniversary of Mexican Revolution - 11 hours ago
-
Why Joe Biden opposes the Russian-German Nord Stream 2 pipeline | DW News - 11 hours ago
-
Afghanistan: Kabul residents react to Australian war crimes report - 12 hours ago
-
In crucial electoral state Georgia’s governor certifies Democrat win - 12 hours ago
In crucial electoral state Georgia’s governor certifies Democrat win
It brings the state one step closer to wrapping up an election fraught with unfounded accusations of fraud by Trump and his supporters.
READ MORE : https://www.euronews.com/2020/11/21/in-crucial-electoral-state-georgia-s-governor-certifies-democrat-win
Subscribe to our channel: https://www.youtube.com/c/euronews?sub_confirmation=1
Watch our LIVE here: https://www.youtube.com/c/euronews/live
Subscribe to our thematic channels:
NoComment: https://www.youtube.com/c/nocommenttv?sub_confirmation=1
Euronews Living: http://bit.ly/2sMsaDB
Knowledge: https://www.youtube.com/c/euronewsknowledge?sub_confirmation=1
Euronews is available on YouTube in 12 languages: https://www.youtube.com/user/euronewsnetwork/channels
#World