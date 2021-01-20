-
In farewell address, Trump urges prayers for next administration without mentioning Biden
US President Donald #Trump, in a #farewell address released on Tuesday, urged prayers for the new administration of President-elect Joe Biden but declined to acknowledge his Democratic successor by name.
