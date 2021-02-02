In Germany, religious education a constitutional right, and bulwark against extremism

While in #France, the principle of la #laicité keeps religious instruction out of schools, in #Germany, education in matters of organised #religion is guaranteed by the country’s Constitution. Moreover, each of the sixteen regions can take a different approach on the subject. In the city-state of Hamburg, high school students of different faiths learn about all the mainstream religions, in a comparative and historical approach. Even those who describe themselves as atheists like the approach. And experts say it helps prevent radicalisation.

Subscribe to France 24 now:

http://f24.my/youtubeEN

FRANCE 24 live news stream: all the latest news 24/7

http://f24.my/YTliveEN

Visit our website:

http://www.france24.com

Subscribe to our YouTube channel:

http://f24.my/youtubeEN

Like us on Facebook:

https://www.facebook.com/FRANCE24.English

Follow us on Twitter:

Tweets by France24_en