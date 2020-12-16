-
In Germany, ultra-Orthodox Jews start a new life far from home
The Netflix series “Unorthodox” tells the story of a young woman living in an ultra-Orthodox Jewish community in New York, who escapes to make a fresh start in Berlin. But in a case of life imitating art, many ultra-orthodox Jews have left their communities in the US or Israel in recent years to start a new life in Germany. They often come alone, isolated and destitute. But as our correspondents Anne Mailliet and Nick Spicer report, one rabbi in Dresden – who left his own Hasidic community in 2014 – is now giving them a helping hand.
