-
Greece: Hundreds protest in Thessaloniki against Pompeo”s visit - 3 mins ago
-
Iraq: Baghdad residents react to US warning over embassy attacks - 15 mins ago
-
Spared in spring, Bordeaux now a disease red zone - 28 mins ago
-
USA: Aerial firefighters battle rapidly growing, uncontained Glass Fire - 29 mins ago
-
Analysis: Trump and Biden hope for killer blow at first debate - 31 mins ago
-
Latin America faces threat of unrest over COVID-19 economic damage - 31 mins ago
-
Trump and Biden to outline competing visions in first debate - 42 mins ago
-
In India, Covid-19 pushes poorest children into work - 49 mins ago
-
French telcos bid on rights to 5G network - about 1 hour ago
-
Ocean pollution: scientists create enzyme that breaks down plastic - about 1 hour ago
In India, Covid-19 pushes poorest children into work
In this week’s edition, we focus on the world’s second most populous nation: India. With the country soon expected to become the hardest hit by Covid-19, experts believe that the outbreak is disproportionately affecting some 40 million children from the poorest Indian families, who are now being pushed into child labour. Our correspondents Suhel Khan, Adil Bhat and Mandakini Gahlot report from New Delhi.
