-
China: Trump ‘spreading political virus’ at United Nations - about 1 hour ago
-
FreeSpeech – Sleepless nights for autocrats, brought to you by DW - 2 hours ago
-
In Rio’s favelas, a doctor witnesses the long-lasting symptoms of Covid-19 - 2 hours ago
-
Sudan: Trial of former President Omar al-Bashir adjourned until October 6 - 4 hours ago
-
Hundreds more whales found stranded on Tasmanian coast, in Australia’s worst beaching - 4 hours ago
-
Ren Zhiqiang: China jails Xi critic for 18 years for corruption - 4 hours ago
-
UN: Egypt committed to ridding Libya of “armed militias and terrorist organisations” – El-Sisi - 4 hours ago
-
UN: Macron says world should not be dominated by US-China rivalry - 4 hours ago
-
Bulgaria: Thousands demand PM to resign at Independence Day protest - 5 hours ago
-
UK’s Johnson urges Britons to ‘work from home’ amid surge in Covid-19 cases - 6 hours ago
In Rio’s favelas, a doctor witnesses the long-lasting symptoms of Covid-19
In Rio de Janeiro’s poorest suburbs, Covid-19 tests have been hard to come by. Yet many residents have suffered the virus’s symptoms for months, forcing one physiotherapist to adapt her practice in response. FRANCE 24’s correspondents brings us inside her clinic.
Subscribe to France 24 now:
http://f24.my/youtubeEN
FRANCE 24 live news stream: all the latest news 24/7
http://f24.my/YTliveEN
Visit our website:
http://www.france24.com
Subscribe to our YouTube channel:
http://f24.my/youtubeEN
Like us on Facebook:
https://www.facebook.com/FRANCE24.English
Follow us on Twitter:
Tweets by France24_en