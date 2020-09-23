In Rio’s favelas, a doctor witnesses the long-lasting symptoms of Covid-19

In Rio de Janeiro’s poorest suburbs, Covid-19 tests have been hard to come by. Yet many residents have suffered the virus’s symptoms for months, forcing one physiotherapist to adapt her practice in response. FRANCE 24’s correspondents brings us inside her clinic.

