-
In Senegal, a master of permaculture grows a lush oasis in the desert - 2 hours ago
-
EU unveils ‘compulsory solidarity’ plan to share burden of migration - 2 hours ago
-
France: Police mobilised as Eiffel Tower cordoned off amid ‘bomb’ alert - 2 hours ago
-
Decaying oil tanker may soon cause one of the largest oil spills ever | DW News - 2 hours ago
-
European Commission unveils new migration pact | LIVE - 2 hours ago
-
Sweden spared second COVID-19 wave – but for how long? - 3 hours ago
-
How can artificial intelligence help to fight climate change? We answer your questions - 3 hours ago
-
US: Experts warn catastrophic wildfires could be new normal - 3 hours ago
-
Indian Sikhs absent from commemorations in Pakistan - 3 hours ago
-
LIVE: German government holds weekly presser in Berlin (ORIGINAL) - 3 hours ago
In Senegal, a master of permaculture grows a lush oasis in the desert
In Senegal, one man has created a lush oasis in the middle of the desert. Goran N’Diaye is a pioneer of permaculture. Following his own success, he’s now training the next generation of young Senegalese farmers. In doing so, he hopes to change traditions and spread sustainable, ecologically friendly farming practices. Our colleagues from France 2 report, with FRANCE 24’s Ellen Gainsford.
Subscribe to France 24 now:
http://f24.my/youtubeEN
FRANCE 24 live news stream: all the latest news 24/7
http://f24.my/YTliveEN
Visit our website:
http://www.france24.com
Subscribe to our YouTube channel:
http://f24.my/youtubeEN
Like us on Facebook:
https://www.facebook.com/FRANCE24.English
Follow us on Twitter:
Tweets by France24_en