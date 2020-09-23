In Senegal, a master of permaculture grows a lush oasis in the desert

In Senegal, one man has created a lush oasis in the middle of the desert. Goran N’Diaye is a pioneer of permaculture. Following his own success, he’s now training the next generation of young Senegalese farmers. In doing so, he hopes to change traditions and spread sustainable, ecologically friendly farming practices. Our colleagues from France 2 report, with FRANCE 24’s Ellen Gainsford.

