Inauguration of the memorial to remember the victims of Covid 19 in Codogno

A memorial for the victims of coronavirus will be inaugurated in Codogno, on Sunday, February 21, one year after the discovery of what was thought to be the first patient to test positive for COVID-19 in Italy.

The memorial will consist of three steel plates representing the town of Codogno and its two hamlets.

A quince tree, the symbol of the municipality of Lodigiano, will be planted inside the garden area that will be created to host the memorial.

Codogno was followed closely throughout the early stages of the pandemic and considered as a symbol of the Italian coronavirus story. It was the first ‘red zone area’, as well as being considered the epicentre of Italy’s coronavirus outbreak.

