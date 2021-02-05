Increase in crimes against Palestinian citizens of Israel

As most of Israel focuses on the COVID-19 crisis, for Palestinian citizens of Israel, a different pandemic dominates, one of gun violence.

That is despite government promises to tackle the problem.

Activists blame a mixture of well-armed and ruthless organised criminal gangs and lack of action from the police.

Al Jazeera’s Harry Fawcett has more from northern Israel.

