Nagorno-Karabakh truce crumbling as warring sides allege attacks - about 1 hour ago
Covid: New local lockdown restrictions in England to be unveiled @BBC News LIVE on iPlayer 🔴 – BBC - 2 hours ago
Scores detained as Belarus police crack down on opposition protesters - 5 hours ago
Close Turkish Cypriot election result leaves peace deal in the balance - 11 hours ago
Incumbent Akinci, Erdogan-backed rival Tatar to contest Turkish Cypriot runoff - 12 hours ago
US elections: Trump says ‘looks like I’m immune’ to COVID-19 - 12 hours ago
Scientists investigate possible coronavirus mutation in Chile - 12 hours ago
Kyrgyzstan opposition blames Russia for alleged rigged election - 12 hours ago
Little Mix reveal our final Rap R&B group line-up 🎉 @Little Mix The Search – BBC - 13 hours ago
Turkish Cypriot leader Mustafa Akinci, a pro-reunification moderate, and Ankara-backed challenger Ersin Tatar are to contest an October 18 runoff in breakaway northern Cyprus, following an election Sunday.
