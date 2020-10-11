Share
0 0 0 0

Incumbent Akinci, Erdogan-backed rival Tatar to contest Turkish Cypriot runoff

12 hours ago

Turkish Cypriot leader Mustafa Akinci, a pro-reunification moderate, and Ankara-backed challenger Ersin Tatar are to contest an October 18 runoff in breakaway northern Cyprus, following an election Sunday.

